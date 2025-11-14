Everyone made the same joke about Drake Maye’s giant coat on ‘TNF’

Drake Maye’s enormous coat on “Thursday Night Football” looked pretty familiar to fans.

The New England Patriots quarterback Maye had another strong game on Thursday against the New York Jets. He completed 25/34 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown as New England went on to beat New York by a 27-14 final.

At one point during the game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Maye was shown on the sideline in between drives wearing a massive coat to keep warm. As a result, everyone made the same joke over social media — that Maye was wearing the same coat that Tom Brady made famous during his days with the Patriots.

Nice of Tom Brady to leave his ridiculously oversize coat for Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/StWKgFlvAo — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 14, 2025

It was nice of Tom Brady to leave Drake Maye his oversized coat pic.twitter.com/W6fbaioK97 — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) November 14, 2025

Drake Maye with the coat on pic.twitter.com/rhf7tVD1ik — Mr. Tenkrat (@PeterTenkrat) November 14, 2025

The Patriots icon Brady became a meme for his own oversized coats that he wore during games back in his playing days for New England. Brady first went viral over his large outerwear in 2017 and then had an encore in 2020 with a different coat that made him look like Inspector Gadget.

Now it looks like Maye is picking up right where Brady left off. The game temperature on Thursday was hovering in the 30s throughout the contest, so Maye certainly came prepared for the elements.

The 23-year-old Maye is looking like a very legitimate threat to win NFL MVP this season, having now led New England to an impressive 9-2 record. Brady won three of those awards himself while with the Patriots, and Maye pretty clear won’t mind the comparisons to TB12 (when it comes to both performance and fashion choices).