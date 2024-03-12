Drew Lock leaving Seahawks for new NFC team

Drew Lock is trading the NFC West for the NFC East.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that the fifth-year quarterback Lock is set to join the New York Giants. It will be a one-year deal with a guaranteed $5 million for Lock.

The 27-year-old Lock has mostly been a career-long backup, but he did have one season as the QB1 for the Denver Broncos in 2020 (going 4-9 in his 13 starts). Lock also had some heroic moments for the Seahawks last season when starter Geno Smith was briefly injured.

While Lock lacks upside and has a sub-60 completion percentage for his career, he has now played himself into a decent contract as Daniel Jones’

backup in New York. The Giants appeared to be exploring other options at QB this offseason but now look poised to move forward with Jones and then Lock atop their depth chart (though they could still draft a QB next month).