Eagles Pro Bowler ‘stepping away’ from team to contemplate retirement

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander is reportedly weighing his future in the NFL.

Several reporters confirmed that Alexander is “stepping away” from football to help get himself right “physically and mentally.” The 28-year-old is said to be considering an early retirement. Alexander informed the Eagles of his decision on Tuesday.

I’m told Jaire is contemplating retirement but for now is stepping away to think through his next steps.

I'm told Jaire is contemplating retirement but for now is stepping away to think through his next steps.

Sources tell me and @MikeSilver the Eagles have kept conversations private over the last few days. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) November 12, 2025

The two-time Pro Bowler signed with the Baltimore Ravens in June after seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Injuries limited Alexander to just two games with the Ravens before he was dealt to the Eagles just before the NFL trade deadline.

Alexander, who underwent knee surgery in January, has struggled to stay on the field over the past five seasons. He played in just 34 of the Packers’ 68 regular-season games from 2021 to 2024. His inability to stay healthy is what eventually led the Packers to cut ties with Alexander months before the 2025 season.

Injuries aside, Alexander was a force in the Packers’ secondary. He was named 2nd-Team All-Pro in 2020 and 2022, which were his last two healthy seasons. His best year came in 2022 when he tallied five interceptions and 56 combined tackles across 16 games.

The Eagles took a flier on Alexander despite all his physical issues. But it’s looking more and more possible he never even suits up for Philly.