Falcons post funny and touching farewell video for Drew Brees

Drew Brees probably wasn’t expecting a farewell video from one of his NFC South rivals upon announcing his retirement, but that is exactly what he got.

The Atlanta Falcons posted a video tribute to Brees on social media after the New Orleans Saints quarterback announced his retirement on Sunday. The video is equal parts funny and touching, with a voiceover noting how Brees tortured the Falcons, but made them better. It ends with a thank you to Brees — but an admission that they won’t miss him.

The Falcons know better than most what Brees can do. His 8,695 career passing yards against them are his most against any individual opponent. Brees played in 29 games against Atlanta, winning 19 of them and throwing 54 touchdown passes.

Brees probably appreciates the video considering the creative way he announced his decision.