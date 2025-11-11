Fans all think Brian Daboll would be perfect for 1 job

The New York Giants fired Brian Daboll on Monday, and many fans feel there is one team that should hire the former head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Daboll has been dismissed by the Giants following three-plus seasons at the helm. The 50-year-old landed the job in 2022 after a successful tenure as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. The big question now is whether Daboll could get his old job back.

With the Bills coming off a shocking 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, fans think a reunion should be in the works for Daboll and Sean McDermott.

Brian Daboll outside the Bills facility pic.twitter.com/v1FbVVnDTt — Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) November 10, 2025

I’m not being sarcastic…



Brian Daboll should be back at One Bills Drive by the end of the day Wednesday.



‘Offensive consultant/advisor’ https://t.co/vnEOlVwlFR — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 10, 2025

Can we get Daboll back to the Bills now? LFG — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 10, 2025

Felt like things ended pretty frosty in Buffalo between Brian Daboll/Sean McDermott. But w/ recent struggles of Bills offense, I’d pick up the phone & call Daboll if I was Sean. Just make him a senior offensive asst. A new set of ideas on how to unlock passing game is needed. https://t.co/cUtqjcMWk0 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) November 10, 2025

Daboll was the offensive coordinator of the Bills from 2018-21. He won AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020 and was credited with helping develop quarterback Josh Allen into a perennial MVP candidate.

The Bills typically have one of the best offenses in the NFL, but their passing game ranks outside of the top 10 this season. That is another reason the idea of bringing Daboll back has been floated.

McDermott was asked on Monday about the talk that Daboll could re-join his staff. The Bills coach threw his support behind offensive coordinator Joe Brady and essentially dismissed the idea.

Allen has 2,139 yards, 15 touchdowns and 5 interceptions through 9 games this year. He has not had 30 or more touchdown passes in a season since Daboll left.