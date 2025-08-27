Former All-Pro player returns to Bills

The Buffalo Bills have brought back one of their former All-Pro players.

Veteran safety Jordan Poyer agreed to a deal with the Bills on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. He is expected to join the team’s practice squad to start.

Poyer was with the Bills for seven seasons from 2017-2023. The team released him ahead of last season for salary cap reasons, and Poyer signed with the Miami Dolphins shortly after.

Poyer had 98 total tackles while playing in 16 games for the Dolphins last year.

The 34-year-old Poyer developed into one of the best safeties in the NFL after he signed with Buffalo in 2017. He had 22 interceptions, 11 sacks, and four seasons where he had at least 100 tackles during his first stint with the Bills. Poyer was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 and was a First-team All-Pro in 2021.

Poyer was also a respected veteran leader in Buffalo, so he could potentially step back into that role if he is elevated to the 53-man roster ahead of the regular season.