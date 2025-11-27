Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Geno Smith issues apology to Raiders fans

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Geno Smith smiles
Jun 10, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks on during the team stretch during Las Vegas Raiders Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith issued an apology on Wednesday after video showed him flipping fans the bird after Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Video circulated on social media showing Smith flipping the bird to booing Raiders fans after a 24-10 loss at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. The quarterback tried to keep it subtle, but it was pretty obvious.

On Wednesday, Smith owned up to the act and apologized to Raider fans.

“I would like to apologize to the fans,” Smith said. “I made a poor judgment out of frustration. That’s not an excuse. I’ve got to be better than that. I’ve got to hold myself to a higher standard, and in that moment, I didn’t.”

Smith’s poor play this season has alienated a lot of Raiders fans. He threw for 285 yards in Sunday’s loss, but has 13 interceptions to 13 touchdowns on the season in what has been an ugly campaign all around. The quarterback has accepted blame for his part in the team’s struggles, and even for some things that are not necessarily his fault.

Amazingly, this is not the first time Smith has flipped off fans this season. In the previous case, it was at least opposing fans and not his own.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App