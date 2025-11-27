Geno Smith issues apology to Raiders fans

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith issued an apology on Wednesday after video showed him flipping fans the bird after Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Video circulated on social media showing Smith flipping the bird to booing Raiders fans after a 24-10 loss at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. The quarterback tried to keep it subtle, but it was pretty obvious.

GENO FLIPPED OFF RAIDER FANS AS HE LEFT!!!

📷 Raiderjessie408@MLFootball pic.twitter.com/QUhCLx3mor — Joshua Jacopetti (@THEGOATtwo09) November 24, 2025

On Wednesday, Smith owned up to the act and apologized to Raider fans.

“I would like to apologize to the fans,” Smith said. “I made a poor judgment out of frustration. That’s not an excuse. I’ve got to be better than that. I’ve got to hold myself to a higher standard, and in that moment, I didn’t.”

“I would like to apologize to the fans.”



Raiders QB Geno Smith speaks on an incident following Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.



🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today pic.twitter.com/PODX6LOZue — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) November 26, 2025

Smith’s poor play this season has alienated a lot of Raiders fans. He threw for 285 yards in Sunday’s loss, but has 13 interceptions to 13 touchdowns on the season in what has been an ugly campaign all around. The quarterback has accepted blame for his part in the team’s struggles, and even for some things that are not necessarily his fault.

Amazingly, this is not the first time Smith has flipped off fans this season. In the previous case, it was at least opposing fans and not his own.