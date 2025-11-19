Raiders fans are torn on Geno Smith’s new 4-word slogan

Geno Smith has (sort of) officially accepted the role of scapegoat for the Las Vegas Raiders’ lost season, and fans are split on his response.

Smith had another subpar performance on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys in front of a disgruntled crowd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The veteran quarterback went 27/42 for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the contest. He also got sacked four times for a loss of 29 yards in the 33-16 defeat.

During his postgame press conference, Smith was asked about the Raiders’ sputtering offense. His new four-word slogan on the matter quickly went viral on social media. Geno had a clear four-word message to frustrated Raiders fans and critical media members alike: “Blame it on me.”

“I keep saying this— if something don’t look right out there, blame it on me,” said an exasperated Smith.

“If something don’t look right, blame it on me. That’s all you can do, blame it on me. If your kids mess up at school, blame it on me. If your car breaks down going to work, blame it on me.”

Some fans had some fun with Smith’s new campaign slogan, which virtually serves as the antithesis of Shaggy’s 2000 hit single “It Wasn’t Me.”

Geno will pay for what he did to my air fryer — Colaws (@_Colaws) November 18, 2025

I had diarrhea this morning… thanks a lot Geno. — Jeff Mabry (@JeffMabry69) November 18, 2025

Others felt like Smith was being sarcastic and was actually deflecting blame rather than taking accountability for the team’s struggling offense.

Translation: At the end of the day, I don’t care. I got my $75 million. — James (@RaiderJamesX) November 18, 2025

The Raiders bet big on Smith when they traded for him in the offseason and subsequently signed him to a massive contract extension. The gamble has so far failed to pay off, with Smith throwing more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (12) through his first 10 games as Las Vegas’ QB1.