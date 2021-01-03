Giants’ Sterling Shepard has great quote about rooting for Eagles

The New York Giants have suddenly become huge Philadelphia Eagles fans, but wide receiver Sterling Shepard has made it clear he is not going to get carried away.

The Giants kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. In order to qualify for the postseason with their 6-10 record, New York needs the Eagles to beat Washington on “Sunday Night Football.” Shepard said after his team’s win that he’ll be rooting hard for Philly, but you won’t catch him wearing any Eagles swag.

“I won’t be caught dead in an #Eagles hat, but I’ll be at home rooting for them tonight with my family,” Shepard said, per Matt Lombardo of Fansided.

We’re sure the rest of the Giants feel similarly. It’s unnatural to root for a division rival, but the G-Men have no choice in this instance.

If the Eagles do win, the Giants would become the first ever 10-loss NFL team to make the playoffs. They may have gotten a big assist from Mike McCarthy to even be in this position, as the Cowboys coach made a crucial mistake in Sunday’s game.

Photo: Jeffrey Beal/Wikimedia via CC by S.A. 4.0