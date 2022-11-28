Haason Reddick had dirty play on Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been playing through a significant thumb injury for several weeks, and there was one particular play on Sunday night where a Philadelphia Eagles player seemed intent on making it worse.

Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham combined for a key sack on Rodgers early in the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers. The play forced the Packers to punt from around midfield. As Rodgers was being dragged to the ground by Graham, Reddick appeared to jam his facemask into the quarterback’s right thumb. You can see the video below, but beware that the tweet contains a curse word:

Dirty play by Reddick on this sack. He jams his helmet into Rodgers broken thumb. What an asshole! #Packers #GoPackGo #GBvsPHI pic.twitter.com/bTmdRE3tcf — Aaron Gramza (@AaronGramza) November 28, 2022

It certainly seemed like Reddick knew what he was doing. Though, that is the risk a player takes by suiting up with a known injury.

Some new details were revealed on Sunday about Rodgers’ thumb injury, and it sounds a lot more serious than initially believed. To make matters worse, the reigning NFL MVP also suffered a rib injury during Green Bay’s loss.