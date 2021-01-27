Here is why Tom Brady almost changed to jersey No. 7

Tom Brady has built an entire brand around his jersey number, but apparently he was willing to give it up when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During an appearance on “The Peter King Podcast” this week, Bucs general manager Jason Licht revealed that Brady explored the idea of changing jersey numbers when he signed with the team. Chris Godwin was wearing No. 12 at the time, and Brady said he did not want to take the wide receiver’s number. Brady said he wouldn’t be opposed to wearing No. 7. He had a great explanation for why he would choose that number.

#Bucs GM Jason Licht told @peter_king that when Tom Brady signed and was told jersey #12 belongs to Chris Godwin, Brady said he'll wear #7 because he's going after Super Bowl No. 7. "I thought that was pretty cool, he's got the TB12 brand and all that." pic.twitter.com/qHbZJmAl3i — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 27, 2021

“He’s a great player. I’m not gonna take his number,” Licht recalled Brady telling him. “You know what number I was thinking of? I’m thinking of taking maybe No. 7. Is that available? We’ll go after that seventh Super Bowl.”

Licht said he got the impression that the jersey number was the “last thing on (Brady’s) mind,” though we find that hard to believe. If you remember, Godwin said he would prefer to keep No. 12 if Brady was willing to give it up. That’s an indication that Brady must have cared on some level.

Brady wore No. 12 during his entire Patriots career, so his “TB12” brand would have been safe either way. Still, given the steep prices some other players have had to pay for jersey numbers, it sounds like everything worked out nicely for the GOAT.