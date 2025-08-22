Jameis Winston shares great meme of him and Giants QBs

There is no doubt that Jameis Winston is the life of the party in an NFL locker room (and probably elsewhere too). His ability to be a good teammate, inspire (and throw touchdowns) has resulted in him being able to steadily find jobs in the league since he stopped being viewed as a full-time starter after the 2019 season. And Winston certainly seems to be having a ball with his New York Giants teammates.

Winston is in a quarterback room on the Giants that also includes veteran Russell Wilson, rookie Jaxson Dart, and Tommy DeVito. The trio combined to throw for 320 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Giants’ 42-10 preseason win over the New England Patriots on Thursday. Winston and Dart were even seen on the sidelines “eating a dub.” The love affair between the teammates continued after the game.

The Giants shared a post on social media calling the three quarterbacks the “three amigos.”

The three amigos 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5yo075liQE — New York Giants (@Giants) August 22, 2025

Winston responded Friday by turning the post into a meme that played on the 1980s movie “Three Amigos” starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Chevy Chase.

Will the Giants have four quarterbacks on their roster once the season begins? Probably not. Here’s hoping that the “Three Amigos” will be able to band together to stop El Guapo once the regular season kicks off.