Jaxson Dart called out by teammate for introducing Donald Trump

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart ’s decision to introduce President Donald Trump at a rally appears to have annoyed at least one of his teammates.

Dart introduced President Trump at a campaign rally for Rep. Mike Lawler in Suffern, New York, on Friday. The decision quickly became a flashpoint on social media, and Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter waded into the fray early Saturday.

Carter reposted video of Dart’s introduction with a comment making it clear that he was not on board.

“Thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man,” Carter wrote.

thought this sh!t was AI, what we doing man https://t.co/ePR3b4MZEv — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) May 23, 2026

Dart had already drawn criticism for his decision to attend and introduce Trump, but it had previously come from outside the organization. Carter is the first player in the locker room to suggest this might be an issue.

The Giants probably wish Carter would have kept these concerns in-house. That is especially true since his behavior was not exactly flawless last season.

As for Dart, the move undoubtedly won him some new fans and lost him some others. Whether it causes actual issues in the locker room or just a little bit of annoyance in some circles remains to be seen.