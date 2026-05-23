Giants’ Jaxson Dart sparks firestorm after Trump rally appearance

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart generated significant attention after introducing President Donald Trump at a campaign rally for Rep. Mike Lawler in Suffern, New York, on Friday.

Addressing the crowd at Rockland Community College, the young signal-caller greeted “Big Blue Nation” and described it as an honor to present the “45th and 47th President of the United States.”

Jaxson Dart: I'm grateful, I'm honored, I'm pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump. pic.twitter.com/8x60rnUzrz — Acyn (@Acyn) May 22, 2026

“What’s up? Big Blue Nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. Go, Big Blue!” Dart told the crowd. “What an honor. What a privilege it is to be here. Without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, and I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump responded by praising Dart as a “future Hall of Famer.”

Trump says Jaxson Dart is a "future hall of famer" pic.twitter.com/FQ4C8q9aC5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

“I want to thank Jaxson Dart . This is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book. Thank you. A lot of talent,” he said.

The appearance quickly sparked a polarized social media response. While many Giants supporters celebrated the moment and rushed to purchase jerseys, others voiced strong disapproval, with some declaring they would abandon the team amid Dart’s association with the divisive political figure.

Criticism also came from within football circles. Former Saints defensive end Cam Jordan offered subtle shade, while WFAN host Craig Carton warned that Dart was embracing a celebrity lifestyle before earning it on the field, potentially risking fan backlash if the team’s season starts poorly.

Craig Carton says Jaxson Dart has to learn how to say no and focus on proving himself on the field before embracing the celebrity lifestyle. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3h7i8VaKZm — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 22, 2026

The episode underscores the challenges of navigating personal decisions in a highly polarized environment — especially in New York — while preparing for the upcoming NFL season under new head coach John Harbaugh.