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Giants’ Jaxson Dart sparks firestorm after Trump rally appearance

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Jaxson Dart at a press conference
May 9, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) speaks to members of the press after rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart generated significant attention after introducing President Donald Trump at a campaign rally for Rep. Mike Lawler in Suffern, New York, on Friday.

Addressing the crowd at Rockland Community College, the young signal-caller greeted “Big Blue Nation” and described it as an honor to present the “45th and 47th President of the United States.”

“What’s up? Big Blue Nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. Go, Big Blue!” Dart told the crowd. “What an honor. What a privilege it is to be here. Without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, and I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump responded by praising Dart as a “future Hall of Famer.”

“I want to thank Jaxson Dart. This is going to be a future Hall of Famer in my book. Thank you. A lot of talent,” he said.

The appearance quickly sparked a polarized social media response. While many Giants supporters celebrated the moment and rushed to purchase jerseys, others voiced strong disapproval, with some declaring they would abandon the team amid Dart’s association with the divisive political figure.

Criticism also came from within football circles. Former Saints defensive end Cam Jordan offered subtle shade, while WFAN host Craig Carton warned that Dart was embracing a celebrity lifestyle before earning it on the field, potentially risking fan backlash if the team’s season starts poorly.

The episode underscores the challenges of navigating personal decisions in a highly polarized environment — especially in New York — while preparing for the upcoming NFL season under new head coach John Harbaugh.

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