Jerry Jones has hilarious take on Tom Brady milestone ball negotation

Tom Brady was fortunate that his 600th career touchdown ball was accidentally handed to a reasonable fan on Sunday. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to get the important piece of memorabilia back, but Jerry Jones says the negotiation might have been a bit tougher if he were involved.

Not knowing that he had just caught the 600th touchdown of Brady’s legendary career, Mike Evans handed the ball to a Bucs fan who was wearing his jersey. The fan, Byron Kennedy, gave the ball back after speaking with a team staffer. During his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones joked that he would have been much more difficult for the Bucs to deal with.

“I’d be hard to trade with. I’d explain to everybody that that’s like asking for my baby,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “Then I’d tear-up for him a little bit (thinking) about how I’m gonna have that when I’m 90. And then after all that, then I’d take offers.”

Kennedy probably could have held out for more, but the Buccaneers are hooking him up. The team has given him a bunch of memorabilia and a whole lot more in exchange for his cooperation.

There have been estimates that the ball would be worth upwards of $500,000, but Kennedy said he felt Brady deserved to have it. He also made one special request, though it’s unclear if Brady is going to deliver. Jones apparently would have made sure of it.