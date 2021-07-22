Jets assistant Greg Knapp dies after bike accident

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a serious bicycle accident over the weekend, and reports indicate he has died.

Knapp’s family confirmed on Tuesday that the 58-year-old was fighting for his life after being struck by a car while riding his bike. Chicago Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone, who was college teammates with Knapp and coached with him in Atlanta and Denver, shared the unfortunate news on Thursday that Knapp has died.

Bears TE coach and best friend of Greg Knapp confirms the news we didn’t want to hear. pic.twitter.com/gPFPFRRRvz — FOX 5 Sports (@FOX5Sports) July 22, 2021

Knapp had been a coach in the NFL since he started out with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s. He was hired by the Jets this year as their quarterbacks coach and passing game specialist under new head coach Robert Saleh.