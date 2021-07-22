 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 22, 2021

Jets assistant Greg Knapp dies after bike accident

July 22, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Greg Knapp

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp was involved in a serious bicycle accident over the weekend, and reports indicate he has died.

Knapp’s family confirmed on Tuesday that the 58-year-old was fighting for his life after being struck by a car while riding his bike. Chicago Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone, who was college teammates with Knapp and coached with him in Atlanta and Denver, shared the unfortunate news on Thursday that Knapp has died.

Knapp had been a coach in the NFL since he started out with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s. He was hired by the Jets this year as their quarterbacks coach and passing game specialist under new head coach Robert Saleh.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus