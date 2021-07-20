Jets coach Greg Knapp critically injured in bike accident

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle over the weekend. On Tuesday, Knapp’s family released a statement.

Knapp’s family did not provide an update on the 58-year-old’s health. They thanked those who have reached out to show support and asked for continued prayers.

Mike Klis of 9News learned on Monday that Knapp is in critical condition after he suffered serious injuries when his bicycle was hit by a car.

Knapp has been a coach in the NFL since he started out with the San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s. He was hired by the Jets this year as their quarterbacks coach and passing game specialist. Here’s hoping he is able to make a full recovery.