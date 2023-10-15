Jets could trade 4-time Pro Bowler ahead of deadline?

The New York Jets may be pulling the plug early on their backfield experiment.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported this weekend on the Jets’ situation ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline. Russini notes it is possible that the team could be open to trading veteran running back Dalvin Cook.

The 28-year-old Cook, who just signed with the Jets this past offseason, was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings. But he hasn’t looked the part at all through five games for New York, rushing for less than 100 total yards (97) and zero TDs on 36 total attempts (for a woeful tally of 2.7 yards per carry). Cook is well behind starter Breece Hall on the depth chart, and the Jets have some younger options like Michael Carter (24) and rookie Israel Abanikanda (21) lurking around as well.

It is worth noting that Cook only signed a one-year deal with the Jets. But there might be a contender out there willing to gamble on Cook recapturing some of his previous form with a change of scenery. He may not be the only ex-Pro Bowler that the 2-3 Jets move on from at the trade deadline either.