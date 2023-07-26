Former top-10 NFL draft pick decides to retire

Former top-10 NFL draft pick John Ross appears to be calling it a career.

The Kansas City Chiefs placed Ross on the reserve/retired list, according to the NFL transaction wire on Wednesday.

The Chiefs had signed Ross to a reserve/futures contract in January. They were giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot this season, but just a few days into training camp, he apparently has decided to retire.

Last year, Ross was recovering from a knee injury and decided to make a comeback attempt. That attempt resulted in him signing the futures contract with the Chiefs, but things ultimately did not go very far with the team.

Ross is best known for running a 4.22 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, which set a record at the time. The blazing speed led the Cincinnati Bengals to draft Ross No. 9 overall in 2017, one pick ahead of Patrick Mahomes.

Ross’ NFL career turned into a disappointment. Injuries and ineffectiveness limited him to 27 games over four seasons for the Bengals before his time in Cincinnati ended on an ugly note. Ross then landed with the New York Giants and spent the 2021 season with them (recording 11 catches in ten games) but was unsigned throughout the 2022 campaign.

Ross had career earnings of around $20 million, most of which was thanks to the signing bonus on his rookie deal. The 27-year-old had 62 catches for 957 yards and 11 touchdown catches during his career. He caught 7 TDs for the Bengals in 2018.