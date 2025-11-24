Justin Tucker gets a tryout with an NFL team

Justin Tucker has been out of the NFL since he was released by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2024 season, but the former Pro Bowl kicker has now landed a tryout with a team.

The New Orleans Saints hosted several kickers for a workout on Monday, and Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Tucker was one of the players who received an invitation to attended.

Tucker, 36, was suspended for the first 10 games of the regular season. He has since been reinstated and became eligible to be signed on Nov. 11, but the Saints are the first team to show interest.

Tucker’s suspension stemmed from allegations of sexual misconduct he has faced from women from whom he received massages. Tucker has denied the allegations.

Though he is one of the most accurate kickers on NFL history and has made 89.1% of his kicks, Tucker had a career-worst 73.3% mark on field goals last season. That has likely been a concern for teams in addition to the allegations against Tucker.

Even after his down year in 2024, Tucker is one of the best kickers to ever play. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was named a First-team All-Pro five times.

The Saints might be looking to replace third-year kicker Blake Grupe, who has made just under 70% of his kicks this season. Grupe missed from 38 yards and 47 yards in New Orleans’ 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.