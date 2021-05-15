Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for Trey Lance to win starting QB job

No matter how many times San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan asserts that Jimmy Garoppolo is his starter, people aren’t going to believe him. Part of the reason why is because of an admission he made recently about the state of the position.

In Thursday’s edition of “The Michael Irvin Podcast,” Shanahan admitted that every position on the roster can be won, including quarterback. Shanahan also conceded that first-round pick Trey Lance has “a chance” to dislodge Garoppolo atop the depth chart.

Kyle Shanahan to Michael Irvin on Trey Lance winning the starting job: “There’s a chance for that at every single position… so there definitely is [for] Trey. I’m not trying to give Florio some headline that he makes an annoying statement out of, but hell yeah there is.” — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) May 14, 2021

Shanahan has sent mixed signals about where things stand with Lance. Sometimes he’s adamant that Garoppolo is untouchable as starter, at least for now. At other times, he makes it sound like Garoppolo’s roster spot isn’t even guaranteed.

It seems that Lance will have a role on the 49ers this year, but it may not involve starting ahead of Garoppolo.