Here is how 49ers are likely to use Trey Lance this season

Trey Lance is one of the most raw prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft class, and the San Francisco 49ers will likely take things slow with the quarterback in his first NFL season. That does not, however, mean Lance will be holding a clipboard the entire year.

Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote in his weekly mailbag that he expects 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan to design some packages for Lance this season. The plan will likely be to use Lance similarly to the way the New Orleans Saints use Taysom Hill, who can make plays with his legs.

While the Niners envision Lance becoming a pocket passer, Barrows notes that Shanahan has praised the former North Dakota State star for his rushing ability.

“It really makes the defense — if you’re in certain formations — honor 11-on-11 football,” Shanahan told KNBR previously. “Because he is that type of threat, not just with his feet but also the way he runs the ball. He’s very natural at it. He can protect himself. He’s got the size to handle a couple of things. He’s always going to be a threat at any time.”

As of now, it seems like San Francisco’s plan is to keep Jimmy Garoppolo. The veteran is scheduled to make more than $24 million in each of the next two seasons, but he has proven he can win at the NFL level. He should allow the 49ers to remain competitive while Lance develops, which has likely been the plan all along.

It sounds like there is one scenario where Lance could wind up being a backup for two seasons, but most people would be surprised if we don’t see him on the field at all in 2021 and 2022.