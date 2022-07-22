Lincoln Riley reacts to monstrous Kyler Murray contract extension

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to a contract extension on Thursday that made Murray the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, and Murray’s former college coach was thrilled with the news.

Murray’s deal is worth $230.5 million over five years, including $160 million guaranteed. Only Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a contract with more guaranteed money ($230 million).

Lincoln Riley, Murray’s college coach for two seasons at Oklahoma, reacted to Murray’s deal on Twitter with a prideful message for his former quarterback.

“So proud of @K1,” Riley wrote. “Anyone that knows him knows this isn’t why he does it. From conversations about even getting a shot to play in the NFL to today…couldn’t be happier for him and his family.”

Murray, who transferred from Texas A&M to Oklahoma in late 2015, had tremendous success with the Sooners while playing under Riley. The 24-year-old won the 2018 Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,053 yards with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also led the Sooners to a 12-1 record and a College Football Playoff berth that season.

Riley had a successful tenure at Oklahoma before leaving the school in late 2021 to take the head coaching job at USC. The Sooners went 55-10 during Riley’s five seasons, not including their win under interim head coach Bob Stoops during the Alamo Bowl last December.