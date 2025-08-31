LSU fans start dance party after storming Clemson’s home field

LSU fans had themselves a party Saturday after their team upset Clemson to open the 2025 college football season.

The LSU Tigers held the vaunted Clemson Tigers offense to just 10 points in a 17-10 victory at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. LSU’s defense kept Clemson scoreless in the second half. The visitors even overcame a controversial call that went Clemson’s way to secure the victory.

The 1-0 start had LSU fans in party mode. Many Bayou Bengals supporters stormed the field and began to dance near one of the end zones.

Clemson has maintained a long-standing tradition of having fans storm the field after games, no matter the outcome of the contest. The practice came back to bite the home team Saturday, as a sea of purple-clad fans danced the night away at Clemson’s expense.

Brian Kelly and his team had plenty of reasons to celebrate. LSU finally put an end to its 5-year streak of losing its season openers. With Lee Corso also picking LSU to win it all this year, it’s no wonder the team’s fans are in a dancing mood.