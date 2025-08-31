LSU fans start dance party after storming Clemson’s home field

LSU fans had themselves a party Saturday after their team upset Clemson to open the 2025 college football season.
The LSU Tigers held the vaunted Clemson Tigers offense to just 10 points in a 17-10 victory at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. LSU’s defense kept Clemson scoreless in the second half. The visitors even overcame a controversial call that went Clemson’s way to secure the victory.
The 1-0 start had LSU fans in party mode. Many Bayou Bengals supporters stormed the field and began to dance near one of the end zones.
Tiger fans take over Clemson’s field storming and start a dance party @LSUfootball @WBRZ #LSU pic.twitter.com/VoVxzQIgrj— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) August 31, 2025
Clemson has maintained a long-standing tradition of having fans storm the field after games, no matter the outcome of the contest. The practice came back to bite the home team Saturday, as a sea of purple-clad fans danced the night away at Clemson’s expense.
Brian Kelly and his team had plenty of reasons to celebrate. LSU finally put an end to its 5-year streak of losing its season openers. With Lee Corso also picking LSU to win it all this year, it’s no wonder the team’s fans are in a dancing mood.