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Dan Campbell was not impressed with the Rams’ Myles Garrett trade

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Dan Campbell in a headset
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walks down the sideline during the first half of the NFC wild-card game against Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. Photo Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell is not exactly sweating after the Los Angeles Rams traded for Myles Garrett.

Campbell was asked Thursday about his reaction to the Rams landing Garrett in a megadeal with the Cleveland Browns. The Lions coach gave them a bit of praise, then sarcastically suggested that there was no point in playing out the season.

“Yeah. Good for them. They’ve won it now, right?” Campbell told reporters.

If the Lions want to get to the Super Bowl, they will have to go through the Rams in the NFC. The question made sense, as does Campbell’s decision to shrug it off. It is not as if there is anything he and the Lions can do about it now.

The Rams are certainly seen as being among the favorites in the NFC after their blockbuster deal. It will only get more imposing if one other rumor comes true, though that one is still up in the air.

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