Tests reveal more information about Mac Jones ankle injury

Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury toward the end of the New England Patriots’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and it sounds like the quarterback is going to miss some time.

Jones underwent an X-ray following the game that came back negative. While that was good news, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday that additional tests revealed Jones suffered a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain. He is seeking a second opinion but will likely miss the Patriots’ upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers.

Tests confirmed #Patriots QB Mac Jones suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the #Ravens, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The hope is Jones won't need surgery. Timetable still TBD but hard to imagine he plays this week vs. the #Packers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Even if Jones does not need surgery, he could miss multiple games. High ankle sprains tend to be more severe than low ankle sprains and often result in multi-week absences for players.

Jones was hit by Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell as he threw a pass late in New England’s 37-26 loss. His left leg bent awkwardly underneath him, and he was unable to put any pressure on it as he hobbled off the field.

The Patriots had plenty of chances to beat the Ravens, but turnovers killed them. Jones went 22/32 for 321 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. If he is unable to play in Week 3 and beyond, veteran Brian Hoyer will start in his place.