NFL teams concerned by USC wide receiver’s bizarre draft combine interviews

Projected first-round pick Makai Lemon reportedly damaged his draft stock significantly after teams heard him speak at the NFL draft combine.

The USC wide receiver was the talk of the combine for the wrong reasons. His answers to some run-of-the-mill questions appeared to sound alarm bells among teams across the league.

One clip in particular of Lemon naming the NFL player he models his game after went viral. While his answer wasn’t all that concerning, many paid attention to his bizarre body language and manner of speaking.

“I’d say Amon-Ra St. Brown,” Lemon replied. ” The type of grit he plays with, the way he can have a positive impact on the team without the ball in his hands.”

USC WR Makai Lemon on who he models his game after and looks up to in the NFL pic.twitter.com/ZozjmE65qj — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) February 27, 2026

Lemon shifted his gaze around the room in a way that looked like he was both sizing up and seducing each reporter. He also moved his body around like a snake trying to shed its skin.

Here’s another clip of him naming who he believes to be the NFL’s top three wideouts, which somewhat resembled a featured player doing a skit on “Saturday Night Live.”

One scout reportedly said that Lemon “absolutely bombed” his combine interviews. At least one other report stated that teams are taking Lemon off their draft boards entirely.

I talked to a scout just now who said he didn’t know what Makai Lemon’s motive was behind his combine interviews but whoever advised the kid needs to be fired. “Absolutely bombed it” word for word. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) March 1, 2026

While Lemon’s answers didn’t exactly woo NFL teams into taking him, the wide receiver position has seen some pretty peculiar personalities over the years, to say the least.

While Lemon's answers didn't exactly woo NFL teams into taking him, the wide receiver position has seen some pretty peculiar personalities over the years, to say the least.

Lemon may have turned off a few teams and self-proclaimed body language doctors online, but there’s little doubt his talent will entice someone into taking him during one of the early rounds.