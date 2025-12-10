Fans bothered by Puka Nacua’s argument with Rams teammate caught on live stream

Puka Nacua got into an argument with a Los Angeles Rams teammate on Sunday, which has since drawn negative attention from fans online.

Nacua went live on Instagram after the Rams’ Week 14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The Pro Bowl wide receiver started the live stream while in a towel inside the Rams’ locker room.

A few players took umbrage with Nacua’s locker room stunt. One player in particular had a back-and-forth with Nacua, who refused to end the stream despite pleas from multiple players.

Rams teammate: “Hey bro, don’t live stream. Bro! Don’t live-stream in the locker room.

Nacua: “What? I’m not.”

Teammate: “What do you mean you’re not? I’m looking at it.”

Nacua: “I know. But it’s not of everybody. Nobody’s in here yet, cuzzo. Ain’t nobody’s butt cheeks are on camera, man. Chill out, bruh.”

“It doesn’t matter!” the teammate shouted as Nacua walked to a different part of the locker room.

The identity of the players who clashed with Nacua remains unclear. The exchange rubbed several fans the wrong way, with some calling Nacua immature for the petty move.

The Rams have a strict policy against players streaming in the locker room. But Nacua may have felt he was above the law after the historically great game he had in the 45-17 victory over the Cardinals.

Nacua caught seven passes for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns, which earned him the highest single-game Pro Football Focus grade by a wide receiver in history.

Nacua has been fantastic in his third season with the Rams. The BYU product leads the league with 93 catches entering Week 15 to go along with 1,186 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns to his name. He also made arguably the best catch of the season a few weeks ago.

Given how vital Nacua has been to the Rams’ offense this season, the team will probably give him as much leeway as possible for bending the rules a little bit.