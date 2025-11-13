Amon-Ra St. Brown issues an apology for doing the ‘Trump dance’

Amon-Ra St. Brown is reversing course after giving a shoutout to President Donald Trump during Sunday’s game.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver St. Brown issued an apology for doing the “Trump dance” during the latest episode of his “St. Brown Podcast.” St. Brown said that his dance “had nothing to do with who the president was.”

“First of all, if I offended anyone, I do apologize,” said St. Brown, per ESPN. “I did not mean to offend anyone. It was just, we’re having fun.

“If any president was at that game and had a dance, I would have done it,” St. Brown added. “It had nothing to do with who the president was … We were just having fun, doing the dance. Nothing more, nothing less.”

On Sunday, President Trump was in attendance at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. for the game between the Washington Commanders and St. Brown’s Lions. In doing so, Trump became the first sitting president to attend a regular-season NFL game since Jimmy Carter back in 1978.

In the first quarter of the contest, St. Brown caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Lions teammate Jared Goff and proceeded to celebrate by doing President Trump’s distinctive dance. St. Brown also pointed towards the luxury box where Trump was seated before doing so (see the video here).

The three-time Pro Bowler St. Brown received backlash from some fans for doing the move, and there was even some speculation that a Commanders player later punched him as a result of the dance. While it turns out that St. Brown had actually triggered the hostilities by punching the Commanders player earlier, he is now saying “sorry” for choosing to celebrate with the “Trump dance.”