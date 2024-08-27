Manti Te’o shares why he has doubts about 49ers entering NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the top teams in the NFC over the last five seasons, but Manti Te’o has his doubts about them for 2024.

Te’o, who is serving in a new role as a personality on NFL Network show “Good Morning Football,” expressed concerns about the Niners while doing a breakdown on the show Monday. His reasoning? He said they looked “emotionally drained” when he watched their starters play during two preseason games.

“I flipped on the TV and watched their past two preseason games when their starters played, and I just see an emotionally drained team,” Te’o said. “They’ve been to the NFC Championship four in the past five years. They’ve been to the Super Bowl twice. And they lost the Super Bowl to the same team.”

Te’o compared the heartbreak the Niners have experienced lately losing in the conference championship twice and the Super Bowl last season to some of the losses he dealt with as a member of the Saints. He says those defeats take a lot out of a player.

Te’o also seems to be buying the hype with the Seahawks.

“We just saw the Seattle Seahawks’ preseason game, and you see that party that’s in there … It’s not the same when I watch the San Francisco 49ers, so they’re not the favorite for me this year.”

Manti Te'o's NFC West outlook for this season might surprise you 👀 pic.twitter.com/s4fFW91AXc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 26, 2024

Though Te’o is concerned, perhaps he is overreacting to meaningless preseason games. After all, the Lions once went 4-0 in the preseason and then 0-16 in the regular season. Additionally, San Francisco did not have Trent Williams nor Christian McCaffrey in those preseason games, and they were hardly trying to show their best plays.

Time will tell whether Te’o is on to something with his observation, or whether he’s just getting caught up too heavily in the preseason.