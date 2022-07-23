Might Alvin Kamara avoid suspension?

As recently as late June, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was expected to receive a six-game suspension for a battery arrest in Las Vegas on the day of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Kamara has been accused of assaulting a man while the victim was unconscious on the ground. He and two others, all of whom were arrested, allegedly stomped and punched the victim, leading to bodily harm and a subsequent hospitalization.

However, it now appears that Kamara may avoid NFL discipline. At least for now.

Nick Underhill of NOF Network recently appeared on the “Establish the Run” podcast with Adam Levitan and Evan Silva and reported that Kamara could escape a 2022 suspension entirely.

#Saints beat reporter @nick_underhill joined @adamlevitan & I to discuss status updates and outlooks for Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Jameis Winston, Chris Olave, Taysom Hill, and more. Link to listen: https://t.co/mfYd0fnAOT — Evan Silva (@evansilva) July 21, 2022

“It doesn’t seem to be moving in the direction that Alvin Kamara is going to be suspended before the season. And I doubt anything is going to happen during the season at this point,” Silva said.

“It’s kind of stalled in the court process,” Underhill added. “The expectation is that there will be another continuance. So, as long as this goes on and the longer it plays out, the better it is for his odds to get those 17 games without that suspension.”

The 26-year-old Kamara has a hearing scheduled for early August but as Underhill notes, that may be pushed to a later date.

Ultimately, Underhill says, the case won’t just “disappear” but may slowly begin to fade as time passes. And the longer things get delayed, the more likely it is that Kamara doesn’t miss a single game this season.