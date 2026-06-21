Unflattering report emerges about Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett reportedly wasn’t the universally beloved figure that he seemed to be within the Cleveland Browns organization.

Garrett was a true fan favorite as he terrorized opposing offenses for the Browns in nine seasons. But according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Garrett wasn’t a true “unifier” for the team relative to his on-field impact.

Garrett was reportedly “respected and revered” but “wasn’t necessarily universally beloved” by everyone on the roster. Garrett was said to have stuck to a “tight inner circle” when outside the team facility.

Cabot added that third-year linebacker Jared Verse , who was the centerpiece in the Los Angeles trade package for Garrett, is expected to be “more of a force multiplier” than his predecessor.

Garrett may not reportedly have Verse’s magnetic personality, but the veteran’s play on the field was never in question. Garrett accumulated five first-team All-Pro nods and two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Most fans would take that type of production over a locker room unifier any day.

Ironically, Verse may have already caused some friction with one of his new teammates. The Florida State alum was spotted wearing Dillon Gabriel’s No. 8 jersey and is set to take the quarterback’s number next season.

H/T Roundtable Sports