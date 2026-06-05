Report explains the weird situation regarding Jared Verse’s jersey number

Jared Verse seemingly stole Dillon Gabriel ’s jersey number after being dealt to the Cleveland Browns , but there is more to the story.

Fans were confused when Verse took the field for his first Browns workout wearing No. 8, the same number he wore with the Los Angeles Rams . It also happens to be the same number previously worn by Gabriel, and the quarterback was still wearing that number during the same practice.

Back in Berea for Browns OTA practice No. 8.



And there is new Browns EDGE Jared Verse wearing No. 8. pic.twitter.com/UgIA4KSx8f — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) June 3, 2026

There were immediate questions over whether Verse and Gabriel were locked in some sort of standoff over the number, or whether the Browns were essentially forcing Gabriel to make the change. The real issue, apparently, is administrative.

“They’re waiting on the NFL’s approval for Dillon Gabriel to change his number,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Friday. “I don’t know the details of the exchange, what Verse gave Gabriel, but it sounds like Verse is going to have No. 8 and Gabriel will make the switch once it gets approved.”

Garafolo added that while the exact reason is unknown, there are rules stating that players that change their numbers have to buy back all merchandise featuring their old number. That could be the holdup with Gabriel.

Verse is fond of No. 8, and even gained the nickname “V8” with the Rams. Presumably, the two negotiated some sort of trade, as is customary in situations like this. Still, it’s hard to blame anyone for thinking Verse made a power play and that Gabriel, whose name has come up in trade rumors, got strong-armed into the change.