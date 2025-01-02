Surprise NFC playoff coach could be on hot seat?

The Philadelphia Eagles have bounced back from their late-season collapse a year ago, but that has not put a total end to the rumors about Nick Sirianni being on the hot seat.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his Week 18 roundup column on Monday that there are people around the NFL who believe Sirianni could be fired if the Eagles lose in the first round of the playoffs.

The Eagles are 13-3 entering their meaningless regular-season finale against the New York Giants. They have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will host either the Green Bay Packers or Washington Commanders in the opening round of the playoffs.

After beginning last season 10-1, the Eagles finished 11-6 and were blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round. Numerous reports then trickled out about the tension that existed between Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. The two have supposedly done a lot to repair that relationship, which should help Sirianni’s standing in Philly.

Still, after an outstanding regular season, there is no question a loss at home in the Wild Card Round would put some pressure on Sirianni. Fans in Philadelphia are some of the most demanding in sports, and that has blatantly gotten under Sirianni’s skin at times.

If the Eagles job were to open up, there would likely be plenty of top candidates with interest.