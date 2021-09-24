Odell Beckham Jr to make season debut against Bears

Odell Beckham Jr. sat out the first two weeks of the season as he continued to recover from knee surgery, but the Cleveland Browns star is set to make his 2021 debut.

Beckham was not listed on the Browns’ injury report on Friday, which means he will play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Jarvis Landry was placed on injured reserve this week due to a knee injury of his own, so Beckham’s return is timely.

Beckham appeared in just seven games last year before suffering a torn ACL. He caught 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Landry offered a promising take on Beckham’s recovery during the offseason.

