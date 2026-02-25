Panthers confirm their plan to address QB depth

Bryce Young is still viewed as the Carolina Panthers’ QB1, but there’s uncertainty behind him on the depth chart.

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has a year left on his contract with Carolina, but he can expect some competition in the offseason for the chief backup role under center.

On Tuesday, Panthers general manager Dan Morgan told reporters at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine that he’s been vocal with Dalton about finding another quarterback to compete for the backup job.

“I think, not just Andy, but with all the players, I try to stay honest and transparent with our plans, and it’s no different with Andy,” Morgan said, via Darin Gantt of Carolina’s website.

“Andy knows he’s going to have to compete. We are going to try to bring somebody in here. I don’t know who that is, whether through free agency or the draft or both, you never know.”

Should Carolina find someone to add to its QB room, it should not necessarily mean the end of Dalton’s time with the Panthers, who signed him to a 2-year, $8 million contract extension in 2025.

“I think it’s really up to Andy, in terms of Andy competing,” Morgan said. “Andy’s not afraid of competition, so we’ll see what happens in free agency, we’ll see what happens in the draft, and then we’ll see how it plays out.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, the 38-year-old Dalton has a 1-6 record and 1,643 passing yards with 10 touchdowns against 7 interceptions in 13 appearances with the Panthers since the 2023 season.