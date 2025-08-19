Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Patrick Mahomes adds a new wrinkle to his behind-the-back pass

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Patrick Mahomes smiling
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears to have added yet another trick to his bag.

The Chiefs’ official X account on Tuesday posted a video of Mahomes in practice breaking out one of his behind-the-back passes. However, in this instance, the right-handed Mahomes executed the move with his left hand.

“Y’all didn’t know I had that left, too, did y’all?” Mahomes says in the video.

Mahomes has done behind-the-back passes for years, but only in practice. He has never done it in a meaningful game, but did break it out during a preseason matchup last year. The left-handed behind-the-back pass may be the next evolution of the move, but we might never see him beak that one out, even during a preseason game.

Some of Mahomes’ critics have been a bit more vocal lately after the Chiefs’ blowout loss in Super Bowl LIX. Others have even questioned his fitness. It’s just a short practice video, but he certainly looked fine here.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!