Patrick Mahomes reacts to Travis Kelce signing contract extension

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a contract extension this week, and you can probably guess how Patrick Mahomes feels about having one of his favorite targets around for several more years.

Shortly after George Kittle signed a record-breaking deal with the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce and the Chiefs agree to a four-year that will pay him just slightly less than the $15 million per year Kittle got. Kelce had two years remaining on his current contract, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the new deal will pay him just over $14 million per year.

Full Travis Kelce deal: four-year, $57.25 millon that includes in $28 million in guarantees, per source. https://t.co/uB700FfuvB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020

With four years tacked onto Kelce’s existing contract, that means he is now tied to the Chiefs for six more seasons. Mahomes immediately took to Twitter to express his excitement over the deal.

Kelce has had four consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards, and he is Mahomes’ most reliable target. The two also appear to have a great relationship off the field, as evidenced by their beer pong adventures together at a Post Malone concert. With Mahomes now under contract for another decade and Kelce tied to Kansas City for six years, there’s no reason to think Andy Reid’s offense will be slowing down anytime soon.