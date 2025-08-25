Patriots reportedly put $58 million player on trade block

The New England Patriots are looking to move one of their longest-tenured players.

The Patriots are reportedly “shopping” veteran safety Kyle Dugger. The 29-year-old has become a dependable starter for New England since his arrival in 2020.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Dugger has fallen out of favor with the new coaching staff, which “appears to view him differently” compared to the previous regime. Per Rapoport, Dugger has been taking second-team reps in training camp.

Earlier this week, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald had a similar report on Dugger being dangled in trade talks, adding that linebacker Anfernee Jennings has also been made available. Both players were part of the Patriots’ 2020 draft class.

The Patriots signed Dugger to a four-year, $58 million extension before the 2024 season. The deal made him one of the highest-paid players on the young Patriots’ roster. Per Spotrac, Dugger’s $15.2 million cap hit for next season is the second largest on the team.

Only offensive lineman Mike Onwenu — also a member of the 2020 draft class — will make more than Dugger with his $21 million cap hit.

Through five seasons in a Patriots uniform, Dugger has tallied 424 combined tackles, 9 interceptions, and 3.5 sacks across 74 games.