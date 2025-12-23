Patriots get promising injury update two weeks before NFL playoffs

The New England Patriots’ hopes of making a Super Bowl run might have gotten a little better going into Week 17.

On Tuesday, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel stated that star defensive tackle Milton Williams will have his 21-day practice window opened, via team reporter Evan Lazar.

Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 11 game against the New York Jets and was placed on Injured Reserve after that. He has missed the past four games, and this week was the first week he was eligible to come off IR.

Williams was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and played the first four seasons with the Eagles.

After winning the Super Bowl, Williams left the Eagles and then landed a four-year, $104 million deal with the Patriots in the 2025 offseason.

Williams got off to a strong start, totaling 14 solo tackles with 3.5 sacks in 11 games before suffering the injury.

The Patriots are hopeful Williams can return before the regular season ends, and the standout DT said he just has to see how the injury feels, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“I’m feeling good. Just have to see how it responds. If all goes well, it will be a good thing for the Patriots,” Williams said on Tuesday.

The Patriots face the New York Jets on the road in Week 17 before finishing the regular season against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, and having Williams back would be a huge boost to the defense as New England tries to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.