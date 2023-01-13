Peyton Hillis’ girlfriend gives update on ex-Browns RB after swimming incident

A positive update is emerging on former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis.

In a post to Instagram this week, Hillis’ girlfriend Angela Cole said that the retired ex-NFL player is now off a ventilator and “on the road to recovery.” While Cole added that Hillis has “still got a ways ahead of him,” the tone of her post was decidedly encouraging. The full post can be seen below.

The 36-year-old Hillis has been hospitalized since early January after a swimming incident in which he reportedly saved family members from drowning. You can read more details about the incident here.

After four years in college at Arkansas, Hillis was drafted in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos in 2008. He played seven NFL seasons for five different teams but is best remembered for his strong 2011 campaign on the Cleveland Browns. That year, Hillis ran for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns. His excellent season also earned him a spot on the cover of the “Madden NFL” video game, something that no Browns player has gotten since.