Raiders great speaks out against team’s Tom Brady pursuit

While many in Raiders Nation would likely welcome Tom Brady with open arms, Tim Brown is not one of them.

In an appearance Thursday on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie and Perloff,” the retired Raiders legend Brown spoke out against the team’s pursuit of Brady. Brown said that Brady would be the wrong QB choice for the Raiders, citing, in part, Brady’s inability to extend plays with his legs.

“I don’t think Tom Brady should be in the plans at all,” said Brown per SI. “I think Tom’s starting to show that he’s 45. I think his inability to move, when you look at the quarterbacks in the league today, you have very few who are pocket quarterbacks. Joe Burrow is probably the closest thing you get. But when it’s time to run, he can get out of the pocket and make it happen.

“Tom Brady is never going to do that,” Brown added. “I just don’t believe in this league … I just think the league is going to the point where you have to have a quarterback that’s able to move around and get some things done with his feet every once in a while.”

The Hall of Famer Brown, who played 16 seasons with the Raiders and made nine Pro Bowls, was actually somewhat of a Brady rival. Brown was, after all, on the Raiders team that controversially lost to Brady and the New England Patriots in the notorious “Tuck Rule” game during the 2001 playoffs.

But personal affronts aside, Brown has a point. Brady, though he won the Super Bowl with the Bucs just two years ago, was never especially mobile and certainly is not now in his mid-40s. He has fewer than 90 combined rushing yards over the last three seasons (including a negative total this year) and also just posted his worst career record as a starter (8-9).

That being said, the Raiders might not listen to Brown here. A recent report revealed they are confident in their chances of luring Brady. Earlier this week, they brought in a former Brady Super Bowl teammate as well.