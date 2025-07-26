Rams provide concerning update on Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams appear to have backtracked on their initial injury update on quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford will not practice next week due to back soreness, coach Sean McVay said Saturday. Previously, Stafford had been expected to miss only the initial week of practices.

McVay said Stafford is essentially being evaluated on a week-to-week basis, and that he should have characterized the issue that way to begin with.

McVay told reporters that Stafford will now be a “week at a time” and added that’s probably what he should have said in the first place. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 26, 2025

While the Rams still don’t seem too concerned about Stafford, the fact that the veteran quarterback is already experiencing significant issues this early in camp has to be a little worrying. Stafford also dealt with back problems in 2024, though he played through them.

On the other hand, Stafford likely will not need as much

Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 16 games last season. He led the Rams to the playoffs, where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.