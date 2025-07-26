Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Rams provide concerning update on Matthew Stafford

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Matthew Stafford looks on
Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks on during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams appear to have backtracked on their initial injury update on quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford will not practice next week due to back soreness, coach Sean McVay said Saturday. Previously, Stafford had been expected to miss only the initial week of practices.

McVay said Stafford is essentially being evaluated on a week-to-week basis, and that he should have characterized the issue that way to begin with.

While the Rams still don’t seem too concerned about Stafford, the fact that the veteran quarterback is already experiencing significant issues this early in camp has to be a little worrying. Stafford also dealt with back problems in 2024, though he played through them.

On the other hand, Stafford likely will not need as much

Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in 16 games last season. He led the Rams to the playoffs, where they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!