Ravens giving former All-Pro cornerback a shot at NFL comeback

A Baltimore Ravens helmet
Aug 28, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; A Baltimore Ravens helmet sits on a box on the sidelines during the second half of their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are giving an old friend a chance to make his NFL comeback after a lengthy hiatus.

Multiple reports confirmed Sunday that the Ravens have worked out former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller. The Pro Bowler has not played in the NFL since the 2022 campaign, his lone year with the Ravens.

The odds are stacked against Fuller due to his age and injury history.

At 33 years old, Fuller would be the oldest member of the Ravens’ secondary by a wide margin. Not a single defensive back on Baltimore’s roster is older than 30, with most of them being younger than 25.

The Virginia Tech alum is also three years removed from the ACL tear that ended his time with Baltimore before it truly began. Fuller suffered the injury early in the Ravens’ Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.

But if Fuller is back to full health, it’s understandable why the Ravens would want to give him a good look. Fuller was dominant during his prime years with the Chicago Bears. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2018 when he led the NFL in both interceptions (7) and passes defended (21).

The man can also take a hit, judging by the grainy practice fight video between him and Martellus Bennett during his rookie year.

