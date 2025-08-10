Rome Odunze was baffled by awkward interview question

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze was left baffled by an interview question during Sunday’s preseason game.

Odunze was interviewed on the Bears’ broadcast during what turned out to be a 24-24 tie against the Miami Dolphins. Bears commentator Stacey Dales asked Odunze a question about rookie wide receiver Luther Burden, but her choice of phrasing completely threw Odunze.

“Somebody on your staff told me if you and DJ (Moore) had a baby, it would be Luther Burden, because of the skillsets that you both bring,” Dales said.

Odunze’s face as the question was put to him was priceless.

Safe to say Rome Odunze was not expecting this from Stacey Dales. pic.twitter.com/8M4vkPZKYC — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) August 10, 2025

Even if Odunze ultimately came around to understanding the question, he definitely was not sure where the interview was going for a little while.

Odunze has some room to grow after a middling rookie season. He did end up with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bears would probably be thrilled if Burden put up numbers similar to that. The rookie would presumably like to make a name for himself rather than be labeled the baby of two of his teammates, though.