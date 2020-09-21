Buccaneers’ Ryan Jensen frustrated after Brett Favre allowed at game

Brett Favre made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and one Bucs player isn’t thrilled about it.

Like most NFL teams, the Buccaneers are not allowing fans to attend home games at this point. An exception was made for Favre, who was spotted at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday supporting Tom Brady.

That did not sit well with Bucs center Ryan Jensen, who wanted to know why Favre was allowed in.

So he can go to the game but my family can’t? Interesting https://t.co/bSDN7Vd6hD — Ryan Jensen (@sinjen66) September 21, 2020

It’s an entirely reasonable reaction by Jensen. It’s not hard to understand why an exception was made for Favre, but when family members aren’t allowed to attend, that’s not going to sit well with the guys who are actually playing.

People don’t like it when there are restrictions on family. They’re going to like it even less when Favre seems to get special treatment. Jensen’s frustration is entirely understandable.