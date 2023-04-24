Are Seahawks eyeing 1 player with No. 5 pick?

The Seattle Seahawks are in an intriguing position with the No. 5 pick, as they could have the opportunity to draft a quarterback if they want to. Rumors persist linking them to one option in particular.

There remains ongoing chatter in league circles that the Seahawks will select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson if he falls to No. 5, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Florio admits that the rumors could be a smokescreen meant to try to entice someone else to trade up for the pick.

There are some reasons that picking Richardson would make sense. While Geno Smith was a Pro Bowl quarterback last season and just signed a new three-year contract, Seattle could get ut from under it after two years. That might be just enough time for a raw young quarterback like Richardson to develop. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has openly admitted that quarterback could be an option at No. 5, and while that was before Smith was re-signed, the team has continued to take pre-draft visits with quarterbacks since then. It helps that Smith has a pretty positive attitude toward the possibility, too.

Rumors linking the Seahawks to Richardson have been lingering for over a month. At this point, it has to be taken fairly seriously, even if there is no guarantee that the team even gets the opportunity.