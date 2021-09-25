Taylor Heinicke successfully campaigns for surprising beer endorsement

Taylor Heinicke’s rise has led to greater name recognition, and for athletes, name recognition can often lead to endorsement opportunities. The Washington Football Team quarterback thought he had the perfect one in mind, too.

Heinicke thought his name lent itself to a sponsorship from Heineken, and unsuccessfully angled for their attention. On Tuesday, he admitted he wasn’t hearing back, and suggested he might have better luck with Budweiser instead.

Yes Heinicke is angling for a Heineken endorsement. Nothing yet. Says maybe has to start shooting for Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/enfR7dJwqw — John Keim (@john_keim) September 21, 2021

“It was after the Tampa game last year. I really tried to get something,” Heinicke said, via Tory Barron of ESPN. “My agent said that they had sent me a 24-pack at home, never received it. And they said they can’t deliver to my address when there’s a gas station a block away that has Heineken.”

Fortunately for Heinicke, Bud Light heard his cry.

Big missed opportunity for Heineken here. When you have a sponsorship opportunity that obvious, you have to go for it.

Heinicke is filling in for the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick, but thinks he deserves a shot to keep the job for the season. Whatever the case, at least he got a beer deal out of his tenure.