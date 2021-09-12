Taylor Lewan has surprising reaction to giving up five sacks

Arizona Cardinals lineman Chandler Jones had the standout performance of Week 1, at least on the defensive side, by collecting five sacks against the Tennessee Titans. The offensive lineman tasked with stopping him was actually appreciative, in a strange way, that Jones roasted him so badly.

Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan tweeted after Sunday’s game, which saw Jones collect five sacks and six quarterback hits. Lewan took responsibility for his inability to contain Jones, and even thanked his counterpart for driving him to improve.

Got my ass kicked today, no way around that. I let the team and the fans down. Thank you @chanjones55 for exposing me. It will only force me to get better. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) September 12, 2021

Lewan has sometimes let things get the better of him in key games, so this is a good sign of maturity. Obviously, Lewan had a bad day, but he has a track record of success and can certainly be better than this.

As for Jones, he was limited to five games and one sack last season. Clearly he’s feeling good and is making up for lost time — not to mention some extra motivation, too.