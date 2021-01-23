 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 23, 2021

Ted Thompson’s final moves as Packers GM were remarkable

January 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ted Thompson

Ted Thompson died on Thursday at the age of 68, and he has received recognition and tributes since his death.

Thompson served as general manager for the Green Bay Packers from 2005-2017. One of his best accomplishments was drafting Aaron Rodgers, who later led the Packers to a Super Bowl win.

But Thompson also made some remarkable moves before being fired at the start of 2018. Those moves included signing Davante Adams and Corey Linsley to contract extensions, and signing tight end Robert Tonyan to the team’s practice squad.

Packers fans are grateful to Thompson for the moves. Adams has been a beast since then and had 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Tonyan was second on the team with 11 touchdown catches. The moves have paid off as Green Bay has gone 13-3 this season and is in the conference championship game.

Thompson also received numerous tributes from Packers players. Nearly all of them thanked Thompson for believing in them as players.

And here was Aaron Rodgers’ statement:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus