Ted Thompson’s final moves as Packers GM were remarkable

Ted Thompson died on Thursday at the age of 68, and he has received recognition and tributes since his death.

Thompson served as general manager for the Green Bay Packers from 2005-2017. One of his best accomplishments was drafting Aaron Rodgers, who later led the Packers to a Super Bowl win.

But Thompson also made some remarkable moves before being fired at the start of 2018. Those moves included signing Davante Adams and Corey Linsley to contract extensions, and signing tight end Robert Tonyan to the team’s practice squad.

Ted Thompson's final month as Packers GM, December 2017: Signed TE Robert Tonyan to practice squad.

Signed WR Davante Adams to contract extension.

Signed C Corey Linsley to contract extension. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 21, 2021

Packers fans are grateful to Thompson for the moves. Adams has been a beast since then and had 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Tonyan was second on the team with 11 touchdown catches. The moves have paid off as Green Bay has gone 13-3 this season and is in the conference championship game.

Thompson also received numerous tributes from Packers players. Nearly all of them thanked Thompson for believing in them as players.

My sincere condolences to the Thompson family. Ted was a great man and great GM for the Packers. I’ll always remember my draft day phone call. He asked me if “I’d have his back?” And I responded with saying “Not only his back, but Aaron Rodgers back too.” #RIP #ThankyouTed — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) January 21, 2021

I’m heartbroken by the news of Ted Thompson. I will forever be thankful for him believing in me. #WinItForTed — Randall Cobb (@rcobb18) January 21, 2021

Unbelievable !! Thoughts and prayers go out to the Thompson family! Ted was one of a kind! Thank you, Ted, for seeing the value in an undrafted free agent 15 years ago! I'm forever grateful. Ted was My Guy! RIP, #TedThompson pic.twitter.com/vJ41lyFYXP — Tramon Williams Sr. (@HighRizer22) January 21, 2021

Thank you for believing in me Ted https://t.co/fAL1ggH3WQ — Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) January 21, 2021

Ted believed in me when I didn’t really believe in me. Thank you and RIP Ted Thompson. https://t.co/S5U2j8ODZH — Tom Crabtree (@itsCrab) January 22, 2021

And here was Aaron Rodgers’ statement: